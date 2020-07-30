Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,410,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at $195,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

