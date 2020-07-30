Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $982,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 660.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,520,000 after acquiring an additional 567,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 27.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $2,283,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

