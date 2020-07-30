National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National General were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in National General by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National General in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $33.91 on Thursday. National General Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

