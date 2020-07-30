National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 59,053 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,023,000 after purchasing an additional 160,462 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

