National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

