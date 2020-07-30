Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price

Headlines about AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) have been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AMC Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.16 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $432.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.06). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $941.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

