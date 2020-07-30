Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.00

News coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Netflix’s score:

Shares of NFLX opened at $484.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.64. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $213.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Raymond James cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.56.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,612 shares of company stock valued at $90,145,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

