Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

In related news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $915,430.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at $11,043,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,894 shares of company stock worth $11,119,097 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $120.84 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

