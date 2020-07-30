New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 8.2% After Earnings Beat

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.08, 6,107,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 4,619,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,734,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 178.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,082,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,985,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 88,797.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,103,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 850,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

