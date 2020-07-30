NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 493 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Mizuho raised their price target on Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

Twitter stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

