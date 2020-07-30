NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 24,800 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 676,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,999,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ETW opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

