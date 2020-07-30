NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Klein purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,700. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Genius Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 245.12% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Genius Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

