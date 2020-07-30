NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 10.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $101.97 on Thursday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.