NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 79.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,049,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $177,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,641,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $770.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $710.93 and its 200 day moving average is $652.03. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $770.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $821.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.74.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

