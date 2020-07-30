NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total transaction of $238,902.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $273.85 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $287.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

