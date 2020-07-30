NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $16,638,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Shares of NEM opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $70.30. The company has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,593. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

