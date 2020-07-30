NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 1,827.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

