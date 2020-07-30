NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $202,000 Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $7,108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $517.39 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

