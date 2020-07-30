NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,131 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

