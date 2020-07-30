NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 224 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 115.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $767,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,679,606.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,390. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

DIOD opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Diodes’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

