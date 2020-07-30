NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 234 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 107,552 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 30,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,500 shares of company stock worth $14,632,750. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

