NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 300 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.84.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,491.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

