Nice (NICE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Nice has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.28-1.38 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, analysts expect Nice to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $205.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.70. Nice has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $206.50.

NICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.64.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

