Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Up 16.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares rose 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $3.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.76, approximately 19,374,260 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 5,720,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 44.9% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 685,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 553,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

