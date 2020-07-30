Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.20.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $315.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

