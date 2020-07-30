NortonLifeLock (NLOK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. NortonLifeLock has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.18-0.22 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.