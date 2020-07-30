NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter.

NUAG stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

