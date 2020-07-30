NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $123.91, but opened at $120.24. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $115.24, with a volume of 6,708,495 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,701.29, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

