Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,155 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

