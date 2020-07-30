OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282,763 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,789,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,393,000 after purchasing an additional 197,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,264,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 165,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $86,007,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.03 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

