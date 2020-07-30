Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.79 and last traded at $72.65, approximately 635,357 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 301,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.95.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 337,035 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $10,100,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Omnicell by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after buying an additional 97,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 16.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 637,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,827,000 after buying an additional 90,934 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

