ONEX (ONEXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($990.00) million during the quarter. ONEX had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 389.88%.

Shares of ONEX stock opened at $44.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.52. ONEX has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $68.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONEXF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ONEX from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of ONEX from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ONEX from $85.80 to $88.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ONEX from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

