Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.