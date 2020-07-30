Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. Oragenics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oragenics.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Oragenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

OGEN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oragenics (OGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.