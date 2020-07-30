Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,847,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after buying an additional 197,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mongodb by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,679,000 after buying an additional 75,381 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,571 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,149. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB stock opened at $216.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day moving average of $174.57. Mongodb Inc has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

