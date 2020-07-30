Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $92,717,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,461,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $9,450,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 483.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 181,105 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.84 on Thursday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.11). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

