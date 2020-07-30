Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $44,347,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 563,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

