Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,460 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

