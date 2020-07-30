Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $50,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

SRC opened at $34.83 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

