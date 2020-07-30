Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading 7.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44, 2,040,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,682,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Specifically, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 823,045 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,114.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,524,114.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 731.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 3,232,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,843,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

