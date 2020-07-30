Ovintiv Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 28,158 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,243% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,096 put options.

NYSE:OVV opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.