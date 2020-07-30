Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter worth $21,469,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRSP opened at $21.82 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,507 shares of company stock worth $601,131 over the last quarter.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

