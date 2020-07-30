Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perspecta by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after buying an additional 2,615,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,518,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,080 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $97,161.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,507 shares of company stock valued at $601,131.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

