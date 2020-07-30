Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.19.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

