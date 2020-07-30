Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.50, but opened at $39.02. Pfizer shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 1,010,787 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.48.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,224,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 23,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 20,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

