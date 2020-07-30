Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Pharma Bio Serv Inc (OTCMKTS:PBSV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.03. Pharma Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 8,508 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pharma Bio Serv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Pharma Bio Serv had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharma Bio Serv Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Pharma Bio Serv Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

