Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.43

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $13.69. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 106,930 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 954,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 525,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 14.7% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 205,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.