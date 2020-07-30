Piper Sandler Increases Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target to $28.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

VCRA stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $980.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $75,696.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,470.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,328. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 46.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

