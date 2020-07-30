Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.44

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $8.68. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 38,630 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.98%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

