Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Shares Up 17.6% on Earnings Beat

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) shot up 17.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $21.89, 2,172,970 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,207,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. Plantronics’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Plantronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Plantronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Plantronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $890.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

